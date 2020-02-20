Scott McLaughlin leaving Supercars to pursue American Motorsport ambitions

DJR Team Penske co-owner Dick Johnson has confirmed that Scott McLaughlin will be leaving V8 Supercars at the end of this season.
“It’s pretty obvious that he will be gone next year”, Johnson told the Daily Telegraph, ending pre-season speculation that this season will be McLaughlin’s last.
The 2-time series champion is expected to race full time in the IndyCar series based in the US, once his Supercar duties are finished.
“We’ve just got to make the most of him in this year’s championship because he’s obviously US-bound. It definitely will be (his last
year in Supercars) unless something unforeseen happens.”
Rumours of McLaughlin’s departure were fuelled by an impressive showing in Texas last week where he was the third fastest driver in
IndyCar testing.
He will join US motorsport powerhouse, Team Penske, in May making his IndyCar debut at the GMR Grand Prix.
Team Penske, headed by US racing legend Roger Penske, is the American arm of McLaughlin’s current Supercars team.
Johnson was impressed with McLaughlin’s efforts in Texas and believes he has the makings of a successful IndyCar driver.
“He has got a pretty good chance of it the way he has acquitted himself and bear in mind that he had never even put his backside in one of those cars before, it’s pretty special.”