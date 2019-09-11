Scott McLaughlin invited for IndyCar testing, says he won't quit Supercars yet

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has been invited to participate in an IndyCar rookie evaluation test by Team Penske.



McLaughlin drives for the American motorsport giants in the Supercars Championship and has won the last two titles.



The 26-year-old has said previously he's committed to defending his title in 2020 but the invitation will do little to quell speculation his future lies Stateside.



New Zealander McLaughlin is also engaged to an American and the offer to try out for a place in Penske's IndyCar team demonstrates the high regard he's held in by the team.



The testing will take place and world famous Sebring International Raceway in Florida on January 13.



"Scott has been incredibly successful for DJR Team Penske over the last three seasons and he has become a true champion of our sport," said owner Roger Penske.



"He certainly embraces new challenges and we think this is a great opportunity to utilise the IndyCar Series rookie testing program so Scott can experience what it is like to get behind the wheel of one of our Indy cars."



McLaughlin has produced 35 victories and 44 pole positions over the last three seasons and has little more to achieve in Supercars.



However, he maintained he will return to defend his title in 2020.



"I am always open to new challenges," said McLaughlin who established a new Supercars single-season record with 18 victories this past season.



"I'm thankful to Team Penske for providing this opportunity to test an Indy car,"



"We had an amazing year in 2019 and I'm looking forward to defending our Supercars championship next season.



"I'm also excited to grow as a driver and being with Team Penske creates cool opportunities to try something new.



"Although I have spent a few hours in a simulator earlier this year, it's going to be a blast to see what one really feels like at a place like Sebring."



Marcos Ambrose moved to NASCAR racing in 2007 after winning back-to-back Supercars titles.

