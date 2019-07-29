Scott McLaughlin fined $13k for post-race burnout and cheeky podium celebration

Supercars star Scott McLaughlin has atoned for his miss in race one, clinching his 14th win of 2019 in one of the season's closest finishes at the Ipswich SuperSprint.

McLaughlin dropped from pole to fourth on Saturday but made no mistake from the top of the grid in Sunday's race two and led from start to finish, setting a lap record at Queensland Raceway.

He showed his delight to be back in the winner's circle too, performing a post-race burnout for the crowd and taking a prop with him on-stage during the podium presentation which read, "Mustang wins title".

However, organisers didn't see the light-hearted nature of the Kiwi's actions and fined him $10,000 for taking a "non-permitted item" onto the podium, as well as $3000 for breaching end-of-race procedures with his burnout.

In the race, McLaughlin was made to work for it as Triple Eight Racing Holden star and fellow New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen almost pipped him on the final lap.

McLaughlin extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standing to 433 points, ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard who made a mistake on lap nine and dropped to 18th.

McLaughin has won 14 of 20 races this season as his Ford Mustang continues to dominate the field.

"That was hard - Shane pushed me the whole way just coming and coming. I was pushing like a bus or a truck, just had no turn, had a bit to think about, but it was an awesome battle," McLaughlin said.

"I really wanted to bounce back after yesterday. It was my mistake getting boxed out at the start so I just tried to learn from that and drove into turn one not as hard as yesterday.

"I knew if I could get to four or five laps to go, I might be able to hold on. It was a really cool win - it meant a lot.

"I just want to keep building, I'm very lucky I get to drive a car like this and I just want to make the most of it.

"Credit to Shane and his boys, Triple Eight. They're coming back as well as the Tickford guys."

Van Gisbergen, third in the championship race, has praised McLaughlin for another great battle.

"I don't like coming second but that was an awesome race. I hope everyone enjoyed it; my car was awesome today. I tried as hard as I could and it was bloody cool," van Gisbergen said.

"I was worried with how we qualified but a quick tune-up and we were away. The car was great today."

Tickford Racing gun Chaz Mostert rounded out the podium for the second time in two days.

"Those boys are really quick. I'm actually surprised to be on the podium again ... but every day you get a trophy and get to spray some champagne is a fantastic day," Mostert said.

McLaughlin has 39 career victories and the 26-year-old moves past Mark Winterbottom to seventh on the overall winners' list.

McLaughlin has Craig Lowndes' single-season wins record (16) in his sights with 11 races remaining in 2019.