TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin equals single-season win record in Supercars

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Scott McLaughlin has equalled the single-season wins record of Supercars legend Craig Lowndes after clinching race two at The Bend SuperSprint.

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin made it back-to-back victories at Tailem Bend on Sunday in South Australia, winning from pole position.

McLaughlin has won 16 of 22 races this season and can break Lowndes' record next month at his home track in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old is well placed to obliterate the record with another nine races left in the season. His 41st career victory moves him to sixth on the list of overall Supercars winners.

But McLaughlin was made to work for his win on Sunday after a wheelspin on the start line. He dropped to third behind Will Davison and Jamie Whincup on the opening lap.

The Kiwi took Whincup on lap two before capitalising on a slow lap-19 pit stop by Davison to retake the lead which he didn't relinquish.

Davison rued a missed opportunity to win his first race of the season in his 200th championship round as the 23Red Racing driver finished second.

Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert rounded out the top three for his fourth-straight podium finish and moved into second behind McLaughlin the drivers' standings.

Supercars Championship leader Scott McLaughlin wins the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint Event 9 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Ipswich, Queensland. Australia.28th July 2019.
Scott McLaughlin. Source: Photosport
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei.
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
4
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
5
Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks
Springboks winger Aphiwe Dyantyi fails drugs test ahead of World Cup
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
1 NEWS

'Embrace new technology' - Hayden Paddon pioneering first electric rally car
1 NEWS

Horror five-car crash on opening lap of Indycar race leaves wreckage on fire, driver taken to hospital
01:51
Rachael Archer, 17, is targeting a podium finish at the USA Grand National Championship.

At just 17, Kiwi off to dream start in professional motocross career
1 NEWS

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian GP after chasing down Max Verstappen