Scott McLaughlin dominates practice at Ipswich Supercars

Supercars supremo Scott McLaughlin posted the fasted lap in the first practice session at Queensland Raceway.



McLaughlin has dominated all season and leads the drivers' standings by 292 points ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard.



The duo have won 15 of 18 races in 2019 as the domination of their Ford Mustangs continued at the Ipswich SuperSprint.



"I wasn't happy on first set of tyres ... but the car is pretty good, bit more there from me and the car but we're happy with where we're at," McLaughlin said.

