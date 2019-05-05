TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin dominates practice at Ipswich Supercars

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Supercars supremo Scott McLaughlin posted the fasted lap in the first practice session at Queensland Raceway.

McLaughlin has dominated all season and leads the drivers' standings by 292 points ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard.

The duo have won 15 of 18 races in 2019 as the domination of their Ford Mustangs continued at the Ipswich SuperSprint.

"I wasn't happy on first set of tyres ... but the car is pretty good, bit more there from me and the car but we're happy with where we're at," McLaughlin said.

Will Davison, also in a Ford Mustang, finished second fastest for 23Red Racing, while Triple Eight and Holden star Jamie Whincup rounded out the top three.

Scott McLaughlin wins the PIRTEK Perth SuperNight Event 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Perth, Western Australia. Australia. 4th May 2019.
Scott McLaughlin. Source: Photosport
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
2
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
Papalii says there's nothing like a good kip before a big match.
All Blacks rookie Dalton Papalii explains pre-game ritual: 'Sleep as much as I can'
4
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
5
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: race winner Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Falcon FGX celebrates on the podium during race 1 for the Supercars Australian Grand Prix round at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Scott McLaughlin pipped for Supercars pole in Townsville, starts third on grid
Scott McLaughlin. ITM Auckland SuperSprint V8 Supercars practice day. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 November 2018. © Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz.

Scott McLaughlin pipped for fastest time in Supercars' Townsville 400
Scott McLaughlin wins the PIRTEK Perth SuperNight Event 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Perth, Western Australia. Australia. 4th May 2019.

Scott McLaughlin signs new deal with DJR Team Penske
1 NEWS

F1 driver somehow avoids running over track marshals while racing in Monaco GP