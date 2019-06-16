Scott McLaughlin continues hot-streak, takes out first leg of Darwin Triple Crown

Scott McLaughlin's stellar Supercars season continues, winning race one of the Darwin Triple Crown from pole position.



McLaughlin is looking to become the first driver to complete Darwin's elusive Triple Crown since its inception in 2006, and is a third of the way there.



To etch his name into the history books the DJR Team Penske speedster needs to win on Sunday's top-10 shootout and race two in the Top End.



The safety car was required after just three laps on Saturday when Tim Slade's race ended after a bump from Rick Kelly at the hairpin.



A slow pit stop on lap 15 cost Anton de Pasquale any chance of a podium and he finished 12th after starting fourth on the grid.



Chaz Mostert was the biggest winner during the stops as he managed to jump four spots and finish second behind McLaughlin.



Will Davison and Dave Reynolds clashed in the pit lanes but the latter still rounded out the podium, while the former finish ninth after starting third on the grid.



Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen pitted late and made up ground to finish fifth and eighth respectively, while Cameron Waters was fourth.



McLaughlin has been sensational this season and is on track for back-to-back championships after 10 poles and 11 wins from 15 races.

He leads the title race by 298 points.



"That was an awesome run," McLaughlin said. "It was a fair battle but I'm so stoked for the team. We've just got to keep pushing on tomorrow."