Scott McLaughlin continues dominant weekend, claims pole position again for second Ipswich SuperSprint race

Supercars series leader Scott McLaughlin has claimed yet another pole position at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway.



Scott McLaughlin Source: Photosport

The Ford gun clocked one minute 08.49 seconds to top qualifying ahead of Holden's Shane van Gisbergen and Ford's Chaz Mostert for the round's 65-lap finale starting at 3:05pm NZT.



Remarkably it was McLaughlin's 10th pole of 2018 before the year's 20th race.



Still buzzing from his start to finish win in Saturday's 39-lap opener, McLaughlin took pole by 0.04 from his nearest title threat van Gisbergen.



Seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup was seventh fastest while crowd favourite Craig Lowndes will start eighth on the grid.



Lowndes is the sentimental favourite for today's race at his 22nd and final Ipswich round.



The 44-year-old is enjoying a Supercars swansong after announcing two weeks ago that he would retire from full-time racing at season's end.



But the man to beat is McLaughlin.



The flying Kiwi is on a high after claiming pole and clinching Saturday's opening race by more than four seconds from van Gisbergen.



It extended his series lead over his fellow New Zealander from 131 to 143 points.



"Everything's good. We're very happy...so we'll get after it today," McLaughlin said.



"The car was a bit looser today.

