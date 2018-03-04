 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Motorsport


Scott McLaughlin continues dominant weekend, claims pole position again for second Ipswich SuperSprint race

share

Source:

AAP

Supercars series leader Scott McLaughlin has claimed yet another pole position at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway.

Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske during the Coateshire Newcastle 500, at the , Newcastle, New South Wales, November 24, 2017. Copyright photo: Clay Cross / www.photosport.nz

Scott McLaughlin

Source: Photosport

The Ford gun clocked one minute 08.49 seconds to top qualifying ahead of Holden's Shane van Gisbergen and Ford's Chaz Mostert for the round's 65-lap finale starting at 3:05pm NZT.

Remarkably it was McLaughlin's 10th pole of 2018 before the year's 20th race.

Still buzzing from his start to finish win in Saturday's 39-lap opener, McLaughlin took pole by 0.04 from his nearest title threat van Gisbergen.

Seven-time series champion Jamie Whincup was seventh fastest while crowd favourite Craig Lowndes will start eighth on the grid.

Lowndes is the sentimental favourite for today's race at his 22nd and final Ipswich round.

The 44-year-old is enjoying a Supercars swansong after announcing two weeks ago that he would retire from full-time racing at season's end.

But the man to beat is McLaughlin.

The flying Kiwi is on a high after claiming pole and clinching Saturday's opening race by more than four seconds from van Gisbergen.

It extended his series lead over his fellow New Zealander from 131 to 143 points.

"Everything's good. We're very happy...so we'll get after it today," McLaughlin said.

"The car was a bit looser today.

"It was a bit harder, so we need to work on that but I think we've got a really good shot today."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:24
2
New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.

LIVE: World Cup Sevens - All Blacks Sevens through to semi-final after tense victory over France

00:14
3
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

00:33
4
The cross-code superstar shone in his side's 43-7 over Argentina.

Watch: Semi Radradra produces miracle one-handed pass as Fiji cruise into World Cup Sevens semi-final

00:44
5
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:40
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

The Black Ferns Sevens are champions of the world once again, defeating France 29-0 in the Rugby World Cup Sevens final in San Francisco.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.