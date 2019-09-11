TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin confident of IndyCar success after virtual racing victories

Source:  1 NEWS

Having tasted IndyCar success - albeit from behind the wheel of his simulator - Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin is confident he has what it takes to succeed in America.

Driving for American-owned DJR Team Penske, a move to IndyCar could be on the cards. Source: 1 NEWS

With global sport on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19, 26-year-old McLaughlin has been a mainstay of virtual racing series, both in the American IndyCar series, as well as Supercars closer to home.

The back-to-back reigning Supercars champion added another victory to his haul this morning, adding the crown jewel to his collection in the form of the Indianapolis 500.

The idea of McLaughlin's switch to IndyCar isn't anything new, the Kiwi's current employers Team Penske owning teams in both Australia and America.

The Kiwi ace isn’t getting carried away by his success, closing in on another Supercars title. Source: 1 NEWS

Now that he's caught the eye in America with his performances against IndyCar's best, the stars appear to have aligned themselves for McLaughlin to join compatriot Scott Dixon in American single-seater racing.

The only potential stumbling block coming in the shape of when coronavirus' hold on world sport loosens.

"I'm interested in being the best driver I possibly can in the future to be a part of the IndyCar championship," McLaughlin told Radio New Zealand.

"I've always wanted to have a crack in America and thankfully I've been with the right team in Australia and for the opportunity to make it happen.

McLaughlin won the Grand Prix of Alabama, an online race featuring IndyCar drivers and guest drivers from around the world. Source: Supplied

"I trust the process of what those guys have got for me and what they're doing. I'll just trust what they're doing and where they're going to put me.

"Hopefully if the calendars align when everything gets sorted in Australia and New Zealand and America itself we can work some things out but there are lot more issues at hand before I make my debut."

McLaughlin is expected to compete for his third successive Supercars title, with the series currently suspended after two races - the Kiwi holding a 17-point lead at the top of the 2020 standings.

Motorsport
