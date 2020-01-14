Scott McLaughlin clocks up huge amount of practice before first full IndyCar season

Scott McLaughlin is taking every second he can get to prepare for his first full IndyCar season after clocking some serious time behind the wheel at Indianapolis Speedway.

Scott McLaughlin completed more than 140 laps of the 6km Sebring International Raceway in Florida in January. Source: Team Penske

McLaughlin logged 195 laps on the second day of official pre-season testing at the famous speedway – the most of any driver at the event.

While the outing wasn’t a race, some important ranks still came out of the day with McLaughlin finishing 18th overall in best speed at 223.808m/h [360km/h] but, more interestingly, he and his Pennzoil Chevvy finished second in no-tow speed with 221.153m/h [356km/h].

No-tow speed is recorded when a car is racing on its own and not tucked in behind other cars although McLaughlin also picked up some valuable drafting experience off his Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

McLaughlin may be a stranger to oval racing after spending the last few years dominating Supercars but the 27-year-old said he’s already feeling comfortable in the new code, comparing the concentration levels needed to racing at Mount Panorama.

“It’s something similar to Bathurst, because you don’t sleep on that place and obviously, you don’t sleep on this place,” he told Racer.

“When I took my [Rookie Orientation Programme] it was a calm day and the last two days the wind has been tricky.”

McLaughlin said he's enjoying the change of code too.

“I love this place,” McLaughlin told Racer of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I really liked practising at Texas and coming back here I thought it might be something similar, but nothing prepares you for this place.

“The sensation of speed, hearing the wind, setting up for the corners and the way it funnels down going into Turn 1, I can’t imagine what it’s like when this joint is packed.

“There’s no place like it, and I’m so excited to be part of it.”

Fellow New Zealander and defending IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was fourth fastest in the testing.