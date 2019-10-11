Scott McLaughlin claims pole for first Gold Coast race after pace setter crashes out

Supercars series leader Scott McLaughlin has claimed pole position for the Gold Coast 600's opening race after pace setter Chaz Mostert crashed out.



Ford star McLaughlin emerged fastest in the top 10 shootout, clocking one minute, 10.07 seconds to finish ahead of Holden's Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.



But Ford's Mostert will be battling to have his Mustang fixed in time for tonight's opening 102-lap after hitting the wall hard on turn 11 during his flying qualifying lap.



Mostert appeared to be the man to beat after claiming provisional pole with the fastest lap time from today's opening 20-minute qualifying session.



However, he will start 10th on the grid if his team works overtime and fixes his Mustang which sustained significant damage to the front of the vehicle.



Mostert emerged from the vehicle unscathed, much to the relief of his Ford team.



"Cars and concrete don't really mix too well. But what I do know about this crew is that if it's possible to get it back out there they will," Mostert's co- driver James Moffat said.

"There won't be anyone feeling more disappointed than Chaz right now but mistakes happen.



"That just shows how committed you have to be to do one of these laps especially around the concrete jungle we have at the Gold Coast."



McLaughlin turned around Friday's frustrating practice form to snare his 16th pole of the season, equalling his season-best effort from 2018.



"First things first I am glad Chaz is alright, that was a big lick," McLaughlin said.



"I hope their team can get back out there.



"But I am stoked for our team. The car has been really good, I have just been driving like a busted.



"I had to have a think about it and realise I have got to stop overdriving it."



McLaughlin can secure back-to-back Supercars championships on the Gold Coast after nabbing a 622-point series lead over nearest rival Shane van Gisbergen following his controversial Bathurst 1000 victory.



His Ford outfit DJR Team Penske were fined $250,000 and were deducted 300 championship points after ordering McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard to slow down during a late Bathurst 1000 safety car period.

