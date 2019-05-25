TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin chasing rare Supercars milestone after winning first race in Winton

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will join an exclusive club of drivers if he can continue his red-hot winning streak in today's race at Winton.

The DJR Team Penske star on Saturday claimed his ninth win from just 13 races this year at the 3km circuit to open up a 232-point lead in this year's championship.

If McLaughlin can win again today, he'll become only the seventh driver to win 10 or more races in one season in Australian Touring Car/Supercars history.

Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Mark Skaife, Garth Tander, Marcos Ambrose and Glenn Seton are the only drivers to have completed the feat.

On his way to last year's title, McLaughlin won nine races all season.

He's reached that mark with 19 races left in the year, meaning Craig Lowndes' record of 16 victories in 1996 is clearly under threat.

Saturday's win wasn't straightforward with McLaughlin having to overcome a first-lap tangle with teammate Fabian Coulthard which caused both of their Mustangs to run off the track.

McLaughlin took a short-cut of the infield to rejoin the race but officials deemed his move within the rules.

"I tried to get back and rejoin in the right position, but I was going to go the wrong way," McLaughlin said.

"I was damned if I did and damned if I didn't, so I just pushed on. Thankfully, it was okay."

Today's action begins with qualifying from 1:10pm NZT before the 200km race starts at 3:45pm.

MOST WINS IN A SUPERCARS SEASON (10 or more):

* 16: Craig Lowndes (1996)

* 15: Jamie Whincup (2008), Mark Skaife (2002), Garth Tander (2007)

* 14: Lowndes (1998), Whincup (2014)

* 12: Skaife (1999), Whincup (2012)

* 11: Marcos Ambrose (2004), Whincup (2009, 2013)

* 10: Glenn Seton (1997), Lowndes (2000), Whincup (2011).

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.
Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia. Source: Getty
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:16
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
2
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
3
The 32-year-old helped his team to a 23-17 win over Petone this afernoon.
All Blacks star Dane Coles makes successful rugby return, scores try for Poneke club side
4
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty gather in Greymouth to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
5
The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters.
Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in hot water after flattening Kalyn Ponga with late shoulder charge
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
Five-year-old Harry Shaw, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, is carried by his father James with mother Charlotte to view a replica of Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 car.

F1 ace Lewis Hamilton sends high-powered car to home of terminally ill five-year-old
1 NEWS

Scott Dixon loses IndyCar Grand Prix on penultimate lap after rival executes daring three-turn pass in the wet
Scott Dixon.

Scott Dixon pipped by rookie teammate for pole position at Indycar Grand Prix
Scott McLaughlin wins the PIRTEK Perth SuperNight Event 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Perth, Western Australia. Australia. 4th May 2019.

McLaughlin annoyed by speculation about his team after triumphing in Perth night race