Scott McLaughlin chasing rare Supercars milestone after winning first race in Winton

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will join an exclusive club of drivers if he can continue his red-hot winning streak in today's race at Winton.

The DJR Team Penske star on Saturday claimed his ninth win from just 13 races this year at the 3km circuit to open up a 232-point lead in this year's championship.

If McLaughlin can win again today, he'll become only the seventh driver to win 10 or more races in one season in Australian Touring Car/Supercars history.

Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, Mark Skaife, Garth Tander, Marcos Ambrose and Glenn Seton are the only drivers to have completed the feat.

On his way to last year's title, McLaughlin won nine races all season.

He's reached that mark with 19 races left in the year, meaning Craig Lowndes' record of 16 victories in 1996 is clearly under threat.

Saturday's win wasn't straightforward with McLaughlin having to overcome a first-lap tangle with teammate Fabian Coulthard which caused both of their Mustangs to run off the track.

McLaughlin took a short-cut of the infield to rejoin the race but officials deemed his move within the rules.

"I tried to get back and rejoin in the right position, but I was going to go the wrong way," McLaughlin said.

"I was damned if I did and damned if I didn't, so I just pushed on. Thankfully, it was okay."

Today's action begins with qualifying from 1:10pm NZT before the 200km race starts at 3:45pm.

MOST WINS IN A SUPERCARS SEASON (10 or more):

* 16: Craig Lowndes (1996)

* 15: Jamie Whincup (2008), Mark Skaife (2002), Garth Tander (2007)

* 14: Lowndes (1998), Whincup (2014)

* 12: Skaife (1999), Whincup (2012)

* 11: Marcos Ambrose (2004), Whincup (2009, 2013)