TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin to chase Supercars title from rear of Sandown grid after penalty issued for Bathurst breach

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin will have to start today's Sandown 500 from the rear of the grid for a technical breach at last month's Bathurst 1000.

Race officials have penalised McLaughlin and co-driver Alex Premat, in addition to a $30,000 fine for DJR Team Penske, for exceeding "the maximum permitted valve lift" during qualifying and the top 10 shootout at Mount Panorama.

"Engine 009, which was used in [McLaughlin's car] in practice sessions 1 to 7 at Bathurst, in qualifying and in the Top 10 shootout [and then replaced prior to the race], was examined by Supercars Technical personnel and the valve lift in a number of cylinders was found to have exceeded the maximum permitted valve lift prescribed," Supercars officials said in a statement.

"That strips McLaughlin of his Bathurst pole and lap record, but leaves his win in the Sunday race, which took place after an engine change, unaffected."

Despite the penalty, McLaughlin is still poised to claim back-to-back championships in today's 500km race, needing merely to finish to take out the title.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blues bolster backline further with addition of three-Test England centre on 'unique' one-year deal
2
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
3
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
4
Sonny Bill Williams' arrival crashes Toronto Wolfpack website
5
Watch: Para-shot putter Lisa Adams breaks world record en route to emphatic gold in world championships debut
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

After high-speed crash, Scott McLaughlin keen to get back racing at Sandown

Scott McLaughlin forced to re-focus in quest for Supercars title

Lewis Hamilton sets sights on Schumacher's record after sixth F1 title

Scott McLaughlin tests new Ford Mustang ahead of Supercars title tilt