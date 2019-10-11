Scott McLaughlin to chase Supercars title from rear of Sandown grid after penalty issued for Bathurst breach

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin will have to start today's Sandown 500 from the rear of the grid for a technical breach at last month's Bathurst 1000.



Race officials have penalised McLaughlin and co-driver Alex Premat, in addition to a $30,000 fine for DJR Team Penske, for exceeding "the maximum permitted valve lift" during qualifying and the top 10 shootout at Mount Panorama.

"Engine 009, which was used in [McLaughlin's car] in practice sessions 1 to 7 at Bathurst, in qualifying and in the Top 10 shootout [and then replaced prior to the race], was examined by Supercars Technical personnel and the valve lift in a number of cylinders was found to have exceeded the maximum permitted valve lift prescribed," Supercars officials said in a statement.

"That strips McLaughlin of his Bathurst pole and lap record, but leaves his win in the Sunday race, which took place after an engine change, unaffected."