Scott McLaughlin blitzes Supercars field to claim Townsville pole position

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin has secured his 71th Supercars career pole after dominating qualifying in Townsville.



Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport

The two-time defending champion blitzed the top-10 shootout at Reid Park this afternoon for his 10th pole of 2020.



The Shell V-Power ace carried the momentum of his race three victory at last weekend's Townsville event to ensure he starts at the front for today's 39-lap race.



"That was a really hard-fought one from the team," McLaughlin said.



"We've obviously not had the best car last week but we battled on and found a really good balance today so really proud of them.



"Last week I had no predictability about the car so every time I put my foot on the brake I don't know what I've got, but now I've got a great car."



Holden rival Jamie Whincup, who won two of last round's three races, struggled to find top form and qualified seventh.



McLaughlin will be joined at the front of the grid by Whincup's Red Bull teammate Shane van Gisbergen after the 31-year-old finished second as he chases his first win of the season.



Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters continued his impressive form by qualifying third.

