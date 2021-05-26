Scott McLaughlin adds Kiwi touches, including tribute to late gran, to Indy 500 set-up

This weekend's Indy 500 in the US is expected to have one of the biggest sporting crowds in the Covid era and right in the thick of things will be New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin competing in his first ever event.

The rookie may still have plenty to learn but he has some special reminders, an iconic car and one of the event’s best helping him get up to speed.

McLaughlin may have no history at The Brickyard but his car for the week - The Yellow Submarine - sure does.

The Penzoil car has claimed the chequered flag three times, two of which were driven by four-time winner Rick Mears who this year is mentoring McLaughlin.

“To have him on my radio and talking to me every time I come into the pits has been amazing for me and has definitely fast tracked my learning,” McLaughlin said.

“I’m just soaking in as much as I can because you’re only an Indy 500 rookie once and I’m really enjoying that.”

McLaughlin's helmet is a replica of the one worn by Mears with a few uniquely New Zealand additions.

There's also a tribute to his late gran which has added significance with his New Zealand-based family unable to be there for the weekend's big moment.”

“They can't really be here to give me a hug or mum give me a kiss before I go out,” McLaughlin said.

“It's one of those things that's quite hard for the family.”