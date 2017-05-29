 

°

Scott Dixon's instincts, lady luck and top-end tech prevent major harm to Kiwi driver in 350km/h crash

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Scott Dixon was lucky to walk away after becoming airborne and smashing into a fence at over 350 km/h an hour in Indianapolis yesterday, but what kept him alive while his car disintegrating?

Despite walking away unharmed, another keen-eyed driver noted Dixon was just a couple of degrees away from something much worse.
Source: 1 NEWS

Motor racing experts say Dixon was saved simply by a few degrees or centimetres and his cockpit safety cell.

Barrie Thomlinson, a former driver and now current manager of the Toyota Racing Series for the past 14 seasons said luck also played its part, as his head stayed out of harm's way.

"The head is very exposed in these sorts of crashes, so that's the big worry for a driver," he said.

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.
Source: 1 NEWS

After 14 years running the successful TRS without an injured driver Thomlinson is in a perfect position to talk about safety.

The cars use a monocoque system with the chassis made out of layers of carbon fibre and aluminium honey comb at the centre.

"The whole thing makes a very, very strong structure," Thomlinson said.

Toyota Racing Series manager Barrie Thomlinson says the science behind the chassis strength of open wheel race cars makes a significant difference.
Source: 1 NEWS

The driver is buckled into an all-encompassing shell, complete with individual moulded seats.

But it isn’t enough to just have top-end thinking surrounding the driver – some of the reason Dixon walked away from yesterday’s crash unharmed was on his own thinking as well.

"These guys train themselves to take their hands off the wheel so that when the car impacts they're not going to break arms, wrists or anything like that," Thomlinson said.

"He's very, very lucky the car landed on its side - he has a deformable structure in the side pod of the car.

"He can go buy himself a lotto ticket tonight, that’s for sure."

The Kiwi driver miraculously walked away unscathed from the crash in Indianapolis this morning.
Source: SKY

The man at the centre of the drama appears to be the most relaxed about it.

"Glad everyone's ok," Dixon said moments after the crash.

"It was definitely a wild ride."

That's the ice cool attitude which has helped Dixon survive 15 years in IndyCar at close to 400 km/h an hour week in and week out.

Speaking of which, he'll be back racing again in Detroit - in just five days.

Andrew Saville

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Tiger Woods has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

02:02
Despite walking away unharmed, another keen-eyed driver noted Dixon was just a couple of degrees away from something much worse.

00:30
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Watch: 'It reminded me of other drivers that aren't here anymore' – Scott Dixon's mum horrified by son's 350km/h crash

Glenys Dixon says today's crash is the worst accident he's ever been in.

Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the second day of racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda.


 
