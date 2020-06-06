Scott Dixon wins IndyCar season opener, dominating for 157 laps

Scott Dixon has taken out the IndyCar season opening event, the Genesys 300, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Dixon led the race for 157 laps and was rarely threatened throughout the race, however, the Kiwi had to fend off his own team mate.

After qualifying second Dixon took the lead early from reigning series champion, Joesf Newgarden, and didn't relinquish it, claiming his 47th career win.

Dixon is now within five victories of tying with IndyCar legend, Mario Andretti who has the second-most all time career wins.