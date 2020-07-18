Scott Dixon settles for second after colossal battle for IndyCar win

Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar's doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.

Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy — and got a little bit of luck along the way — to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.

The win also snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi's team.