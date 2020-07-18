TODAY |

Scott Dixon settles for second after colossal battle for IndyCar win

Source:  Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar's doubleheader at Iowa Speedway, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After a stellar drive, Kiwi Dixon finished behind Simon Pagenaud in Iowa. Source: SKY

Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy — and got a little bit of luck along the way — to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.

The win also snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi's team.

Dixon still gave him a second-place run after three wins to start the season, while rookie Oliver Askew rounded out the podium.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leeds United seal Premier League return after 16-year wait
2
Phoenix boss hits out at lack of video refs in loss to Sydney FC
3
Warriors coach calls out clubs who publicly said they'd loan players
4
Warriors fire back after claims club clean-out is linked to controversial agent
5
Scott Dixon's former teammate says IndyCar rivals 'shooting themselves in the foot' racing against Kiwi
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Scott Dixon's winning-streak comes to rough end with finish outside top 10

Lewis Hamilton takes Styrian Grand Prix, six career wins off Michael Schumacher's record

Scott Dixon claims third consecutive win of season at IndyCar's Road America event

Formula 1 add Tuscan, Russian Grand Prix to 2020 calendar