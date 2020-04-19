Scott Dixon second, but Scott McLaughlin crashes in latest virtual IndyCar race

Two of New Zealand's premier racers have endured mixed fortunes in the latest round of virtual IndyCar racing, with Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin both competing once again.

Having already wrapped up one win and another second-placed finish so far in the virtual series, McLaughlin was left frustrated at this morning's Twin Racing Motegi, Japan.

The Kiwi Supercars ace was given a reminder of the harsh world of IndyCar, taken out by a blue-flagged driver while vying for the lead with Australian Will Power.

Elsewhere, IndyCar regular Dixon was able to pounce on McLaughlin's misfortune, eventually finishing runner up to Simon Pagenaud.

Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion outside of the simulator, was then interviewed by wife-turned-commentator Emma, all with a beer in hand.

"It was a battle there at the end, but I just came up short," Dixon said.

"Good job by Pagenaud. I gave him a little rub there at the end, after the finish line."