Scott Dixon ready to kickoff IndyCar title campaign in new-look event

Scott Dixon is set to begin his campaign for his sixth IndyCar title in Texas tomorrow although the tournament will look and feel slightly different to what it was before Covid-19.

The season opener at Texas Motor Speedway is shaping up to be a day filled with non-stop action.

New coronavirus restrictions have seen the event condensed into one day of intense action meaning practice, qualifying and race events will all be held on the same day.

Dixon isn't complaining however saying, "We've thought a lot in the past this should be a single day event so we have been full on rammed into this now and i think it's going to be perfectly fine."

Should Dixon win there will be no time for post race celebrations as all drivers are to be flown in and out of Texas on charter flights on the day of the event.

Additionally the flights themselves will be heavily monitored, with stringent systems in place to catch any unwanted health threats.

Dixon said "There's temperature checks, or health checks actually, more than just temperature, before you get on the plane. Everybody's supposed to wear masks and wash their hands and that's the same when you get off the plane and the same thing at the venue."

The five-time IndyCar champion has only been able to drive virtual tracks during lockdown taking part in the I-Racing Virtual Series meaning Dixon and the rest of the field will need to shake off the rust of an extended stint out of the cockpit.

On top of having to re-acquaint himself with real-world driving, the new season will see the introduction of an added safety feature to the car, making the racing experience all the more unfamiliar for one of IndyCar's most experienced drivers.

"For us this is the first event with an aeroscreen, the first oval with an aeroscreen, the first time we've run at night with an aeroscreen so there's a lot of unknowns going into this event." Dixon said.