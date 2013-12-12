Scott Dixon qualifies third at Indianapolis 500

New Zealand IndyCar driver Scott Dixon has qualified third fastest at the Indianapolis 500.

BIg smiles for IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon. Source: Breakfast

Dixon, who won the iconic event in 2008 and finished runner-up in 2007 and 2012, turned in a four-lap run at an average of 370.685 km/h.

Two-time pole winner Ed Carpenter topped qualifying with a 370.9023 km/h average, with Takuma Sato second at 370.7639 km/h.

Four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais posted the two fastest laps of the day before losing control in turn two of his third lap and crashing into the safety barrier.

He was taken to hospital complaining of pain in his right leg.