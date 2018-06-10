 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Scott Dixon powers to win at Texas IndyCar

share

Source:

Associated Press

Scott Dixon led the last 119 laps at Texas on Saturday night (local time), winning his second consecutive IndyCar race and quickly breaking a tie for the third-most career wins in Indy-car history.

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, shoots blank in Victory Lane after winning the IndyCar auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

Scott Dixon shoots blanks after his IndyCar win.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dixon got for his 43rd career victory, a week after winning at Detroit to match Michael Andretti. Dixon trails only A.J. Foyt's 67 wins and Mario Andretti's 52.

After taking the lead on the 1 1/2-mile Texas oval in the 248-lap race, he never gave it up. It was Dixon's third victory at Texas.

"The car was just stuck," Dixon said. "Whatever we did, the car was just nailed. It was a bit loose at times, but I can't thank the team enough. The pit stops were fantastic."

Before separate late incidents involving Will Power and Ed Carpenter, the top two finishers at the Indianapolis 500, Dixon was close to lapping the field.

IndyCar said Power and Carpenter both would be penalised for avoidable contact with rookie drivers.

Power held the points lead coming into the race, but Dixon took over that with his 4.3-second win over Simon Pagenaud. Alexander Rossi finished third, with James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounding out the top five in the first night race of the season.

The win gave Dixon a 23-point lead over Rossi after nine of 17 races. Power was third, 36 behind Dixon.

"It's not bad," Dixon said. "But it's going to be hard to hold onto. We'll see how the next races go. The car has had good speed all season and we'll try to keep it going."

Power, who won at Texas last year, was running in the top 10 on lap 205 when he made contact with rookie Zachary Claman De Melo.

Claman De Melo was high on the outside coming out of Turn 4 when Power slid up heading toward the front stretch.

On lap 173, Carpenter made contact with rookie Robert Wickens. Heading off the backstretch into Turn 3 the two were side-by-side low on the track when they made contact as Wickens tried to pass on the inside.

Wickens led 31 laps while Carpenter was never a factor up front at the Texas track where he won in 2014. Carpenter, who drives only ovals for the team he owns, was racing for the first time since finishing second at Indianapolis.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Ryan Crotty was also very happy to see his midfield partner-in-crime back with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Watch: Hugs aplenty with Sonny Bill Williams poised for surprise All Blacks return

00:45
2
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

3
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'I'm also gutted that I didn't get to see u after the game' - All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi posts heartfelt message to injured Frenchman


00:12
4
Matheus Leist had to make a quick escape after his vehicle caught fire during a race in Texas.

'Get out, get out' - IndyCar driver scrambles out of his burning car as his team shouts at him over the radio

5
Terence Crawford, left, knocks Jeff Horn, of Australia, off his balance during their welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aussie Jeff Horn humbled by classy American pound-for-pound king

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 