Scott Dixon powers to win at Texas IndyCar

Scott Dixon led the last 119 laps at Texas on Saturday night (local time), winning his second consecutive IndyCar race and quickly breaking a tie for the third-most career wins in Indy-car history.

Scott Dixon shoots blanks after his IndyCar win. Source: 1 NEWS

Dixon got for his 43rd career victory, a week after winning at Detroit to match Michael Andretti. Dixon trails only A.J. Foyt's 67 wins and Mario Andretti's 52.

After taking the lead on the 1 1/2-mile Texas oval in the 248-lap race, he never gave it up. It was Dixon's third victory at Texas.

"The car was just stuck," Dixon said. "Whatever we did, the car was just nailed. It was a bit loose at times, but I can't thank the team enough. The pit stops were fantastic."

Before separate late incidents involving Will Power and Ed Carpenter, the top two finishers at the Indianapolis 500, Dixon was close to lapping the field.

IndyCar said Power and Carpenter both would be penalised for avoidable contact with rookie drivers.

Power held the points lead coming into the race, but Dixon took over that with his 4.3-second win over Simon Pagenaud. Alexander Rossi finished third, with James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounding out the top five in the first night race of the season.

The win gave Dixon a 23-point lead over Rossi after nine of 17 races. Power was third, 36 behind Dixon.

"It's not bad," Dixon said. "But it's going to be hard to hold onto. We'll see how the next races go. The car has had good speed all season and we'll try to keep it going."

Power, who won at Texas last year, was running in the top 10 on lap 205 when he made contact with rookie Zachary Claman De Melo.

Claman De Melo was high on the outside coming out of Turn 4 when Power slid up heading toward the front stretch.

On lap 173, Carpenter made contact with rookie Robert Wickens. Heading off the backstretch into Turn 3 the two were side-by-side low on the track when they made contact as Wickens tried to pass on the inside.