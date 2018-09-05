Scott Dixon pipped by rookie teammate for pole position at Indycar Grand Prix

Felix Rosenqvist was fast enough this morning to qualify ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. The Swedish rookie was even good enough to break up Team Penske's dominance at the IndyCar Grand Prix.

If he does it again tomorrow, the 22-year-old Rosenqvist could throw quite a party.

Rosenqvist edged Dixon with a fast lap of 1 minute, 8.2785 seconds to claim his first pole and become the first non-Penske driver since 2014 to earn the No. 1 starting spot. Dixon was second at 1:08.2979 to make it an all-Chip Ganassi Racing front row. Jack Harvey qualified third at 1:08.3238.

"It's a cool feeling that it happened here," Rosenqvist said. "My team is based here, obviously, the track has the history it has. Obviously, it's not the 500 but it's cool and it's always a special feeling when you get your first pole in any series and especially in this series where it's very close."

Rosenqvist isn't the only unfamiliar name at the front of the 24-car starting grid.

Harvey, the English driver who runs a partial schedule for Meyer Shank Racing, made the fast six for the first time. Colton Herta, the American rookie who has one win with Harding Steinbrenner Racing, qualified fourth on Indy's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Ed Jones, the Dubai driver for Ed Carpenter Racing, will start fifth after making his first fast-six.

Meanwhile, defending champion and three-time pole winner Will Power settled for sixth. The Australian is the only Penske driver in the first three rows.

Could it signal a changing of the guard?

"It's great to see the influx, I think we've seen it the last couple of years," Dixon said, referring to the young drivers. "It's definitely what we need and it's definitely keeping the veterans pretty honest."

The biggest challenge Friday was warming up the tires on a chilly, breezy day at the speedway.

But if Rosenqvist can deal with the expected rain tomorrow, he could add another line to a resume that already includes three top-10 finishes this season.