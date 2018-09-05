TODAY |

Scott Dixon pipped by rookie teammate for pole position at Indycar Grand Prix

More From
Motorsport

Felix Rosenqvist was fast enough this morning to qualify ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. The Swedish rookie was even good enough to break up Team Penske's dominance at the IndyCar Grand Prix.

If he does it again tomorrow, the 22-year-old Rosenqvist could throw quite a party.

Rosenqvist edged Dixon with a fast lap of 1 minute, 8.2785 seconds to claim his first pole and become the first non-Penske driver since 2014 to earn the No. 1 starting spot. Dixon was second at 1:08.2979 to make it an all-Chip Ganassi Racing front row. Jack Harvey qualified third at 1:08.3238.

"It's a cool feeling that it happened here," Rosenqvist said. "My team is based here, obviously, the track has the history it has. Obviously, it's not the 500 but it's cool and it's always a special feeling when you get your first pole in any series and especially in this series where it's very close."

Rosenqvist isn't the only unfamiliar name at the front of the 24-car starting grid.

Harvey, the English driver who runs a partial schedule for Meyer Shank Racing, made the fast six for the first time. Colton Herta, the American rookie who has one win with Harding Steinbrenner Racing, qualified fourth on Indy's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Ed Jones, the Dubai driver for Ed Carpenter Racing, will start fifth after making his first fast-six.

Meanwhile, defending champion and three-time pole winner Will Power settled for sixth. The Australian is the only Penske driver in the first three rows.

Could it signal a changing of the guard?

"It's great to see the influx, I think we've seen it the last couple of years," Dixon said, referring to the young drivers. "It's definitely what we need and it's definitely keeping the veterans pretty honest."

The biggest challenge Friday was warming up the tires on a chilly, breezy day at the speedway.

But if Rosenqvist can deal with the expected rain tomorrow, he could add another line to a resume that already includes three top-10 finishes this season.

"If it's a full green race, he's going to have a great chance to win," Power said. "If you start at the front and it's an all green race, these days you're in a great spot because no one makes mistakes anymore."

Scott Dixon.
Scott Dixon. Source: Associated Press
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ruan Botha (c) of the Cell C Sharks tries to prevent Brad Weber of Chiefs of kicking the ball during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Chiefs at Kings Park, Durban on 19 May 2018
LIVE: Chiefs square off with high-flying Sharks in Hamilton
2
The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
3
BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 09 de Julio de 2016: Partido de Super Rugby, Jaguares vs Highlanders en el Estadio José Amalfitani, el Sábado, 09 de Julio de 2016 en Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (foto: Pablo Gasparini/Gaspafotos/Jaguares)
As it happened: Highlanders hold off scrappy Jaguares to secure win in Dunedin
4
The All Blacks halfback was at his cheeky best to set up Matt Faddes' try.
Aaron Smith bamboozles Jaguares with dummy from ruck to set up Highlanders try
5
Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
01:52
The 26-year-old’s 29-point buffer saw her crowned the national champion, with the luxury of not having to race in the final round.

Kiwi motorcyclist Avalon Biddle creates history, becomes first woman to win NZ 600cc title
1 NEWS

Scott Dixon promoted to third at Long Beach after final lap drama sees Indycar rival punished for blocking
Lewis Hamilton wins the Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton takes victory in 1000th Formula 1 race, wins Chinese Grand Prix
1 NEWS

Scott McLaughlin backs up Phillip Island win with eighth straight pole position