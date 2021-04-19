Scott Dixon opens IndyCar title defence with podium finish in Alabama

Kiwi driver Scott Dixon has begun his IndyCar title defence with a third-place finish in the opening race of the season in Alabama.

Will Power, Alex Palou, Scott Dixon hoist their trophies following the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Source: Associated Press

Dixon improved two places on his starting position to finish on the podium while fellow New Zealander and former Supercars star Scott McLaughlin finished 11 places back in 14th after starting 12th.

This morning’s result continued a rare drought for Dixon who is yet to win at the Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama, having previously finished runner-up on six occasions and third three times.

Dixon finished behind Spanish winner and new Chip Ganassi teammate Alex Palou and Australian runner-up Will Power this year.

Dixon said he enjoyed his new young teammate taking the checkered flag after getting to know him well recently thanks to Palou following him around a lot – both on and off the track.

“He’s actually one of those really nice guys. There has to be some underlying thing going on there somewhere. None of us have found it yet,” Dixon said. “It’s great to see somebody that’s easy to work with.

"Some drivers that we all get to work with can be somewhat difficult, but he is extremely willing and wanting to learn, asks a lot of questions, sends a lot of text messages to try and just do a better job. He’s been a real pleasure.”

The race got off to a chaotic start after Josef Newgarden spun out in turn five of the race, resulting in a multi-car crash that involved Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Felix Rosenqvist and Max Chilton.