Scott Dixon looking to secure sixth IndyCar title at Indianapolis

Scott Dixon keeps finding ways to put the milestones in perspective.

Scott Dixon waves to the crowd during driver introductions at last years event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Source: Photosport

Sure, he knows a sweep of the Harvest GP doubleheader in Indianapolis would give him six wins this season, matching a career high. He's also aware he needs two wins to tie Mario Andretti for second in IndyCar history with 52. And if he clinches a sixth IndyCar title, he knows he'd be just one behind A.J Foyt's record.

But Dixon didn't get to the verge of making history by making a big deal out of historic moments and he's certainly not going to start now.

“I feel very lucky and privileged to do what I do," Dixon said. “I really enjoy the people that I work with. They as a whole really drive me, their will to win. I think the whole kind of mindset when you walk into the (Chip) Ganassi race shop throughout the years has never changed. At no point do you not go into a race weekend without thinking about not winning."

Nobody has been better or more consistent than the Iceman this season.

The New Zealand star won the first three races before teammate Felix Rosenqvist finally broke the streak at Elkhart Lake. Dixon earned win No. 4 in late August outside St. Louis.

He posted top-five finishes in eight of the first nine races, has only one finish outside the top 10, has completed every lap of every race and has led the points wire to wire. So naturally, with a 72-point lead and only three races left everyone is trying to catch Dixon.

“You have to be on it every weekend. The team has to be perfect," said Josef Newgarden, the two-time series champ who is second in points. “You have to do a great job as the driver. Everybody has to do a great job every single weekend. You have to have good consistency, you have to have performance at the right points."

Newgarden needs help and lots of it.

Even if he wins both races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course Friday and Saturday (local time), Dixon can still win the title with two runner-up finishes and one bonus point, which he'd gain by leading a single lap or starting on the front row of either race.

And if Dixon reaches the Brickyard's victory lane for the second time this year, Honda also could clinch the manufacturer's title over Chevrolet with a one-two finish Friday.

While the more likely scenario might be both title chases ending Saturday, Dixon is focused on Friday.