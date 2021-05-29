Scott Dixon in pole position as he chases second Indy500 crown

Thirteen years have passed since one of the biggest moments of Scott Dixon's hugely successful career.

Scott Dixon is motivated more than ever to win his second Indy500 title. Source: Photosport

By Clay Wilson for rnz.co.nz

But despite all the accolades since that 2008 Indy 500 triumph, the 40-year-old New Zealander's third runner-up finish last year means his motivation for a second win is higher than ever.

"Last year's circumstances were definitely difficult to swallow but it's part of it. You've got to be in the right place at the right time to make it happen.

"The fire is strong [but] the fire is not only strong for me but for 32 others, which makes this the toughest race in the world to win."

Dixon has, though, given himself a great chance after qualifying in pole position for the fourth time.

Notably, his 2008 victory came from pole but after 18 Indy 500s, he was wary of over confidence.

"Hopefully we stay out of trouble.

"It should give you that gift of staying out of dirty air and not having people to avoid way back in the pack, so hopefully a smooth start but it doesn't guarantee you anything.

"It feels nice to start there but the hard part is trying to end up with that same result."

That high attrition factor was not lost on fellow Kiwi Scott McLaughlin.

But that didn't mean the three-time Supercars champion was daunted, either.

After an impressive start to his IndyCar career, McLaughlin was not ruling out a shock victory.

"Crazier things have happened.

"I can put myself somewhere near the front, with strategy and passing because our car is fastest enough to come through the field a little bit, initially.

"If I get to the front and have the chance to win, I feel like I can definitely grab a hold of that."

It wasn't unfounded confidence.

A runner up finish in his first oval track race earlier this month, following countryman and racing idol Dixon across the line in Texas, has McLaughlin eighth in the championship standings.

The 28-year-old was also much more comfortable on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway than his first test there seven months ago.

"I remember thinking 'far out', like I can't imagine having 32 other people around me.

"And now it's like, well I'm ready to come from 17th on the grid and get to the front."

McLaughlin knew that was easier said than done.

As did well-known New Zealand motorsport figure Bob McMurray.

A veteran of at least a dozen trips to the Indy 500, McMurray however noting that the IndyCar rookie definitely shouldn't be discounted.

"Scott McLaughlin has opened an awful lot of eyes over there about his speed, his racecraft and his absolute adaptability to this form of racing when you consider where he's come from, road racing with a roof over your head.

"He's more than capable of scoring a very good result."

And McMurray had even higher hopes the six-time and defending series champion.

"It's very difficult to cast your gaze beyond Scott Dixon for winning this race.

"He is on pole and he's proven to be the fastest driver consistently throughout the whole lead up to this race.

"But, of course, he realises that the Indy 500 is 150 laps of making sure you're there for the last 50 laps."

Regardless of what panned out, McMurray said it was simply significant having two New Zealanders among the most talked about drivers ahead of an Indy 500.

McLaughlin couldn't agree more.

"It's amazing that we have two New zealand drivers, from a very small country, battling for one of the world's biggest prizes in any sport.

"Not only that, but you've got 15 to 20-odd Kiwi personnel throughout the paddock working on our cars or other peoples cars that we're racing against."