Scott Dixon forced out of race in St Louis with damage to his radiator

Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race today at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It was Sato's second victory of the season. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was forced out of the race with damage to his radiator suffered in the first lap.

Pole-sitter and series points leader Josef Newgarden spun coming out of Turn 4 of the last lap and finished seventh.

Sato won by 0.399 seconds. The victory comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.

Sato denied Team Penske a sweep of the ovals this season and gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing a sorely needed win.