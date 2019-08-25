TODAY |

Scott Dixon forced out of race in St Louis with damage to his radiator

Associated Press
More From
Motorsport

Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race today at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It was Sato's second victory of the season. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was forced out of the race with damage to his radiator suffered in the first lap.

Pole-sitter and series points leader Josef Newgarden spun coming out of Turn 4 of the last lap and finished seventh.

Sato won by 0.399 seconds. The victory comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.

Sato denied Team Penske a sweep of the ovals this season and gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing a sorely needed win.

Defending race champion Will Power finished last after he crashed in Turn 4 of lap 54.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The reigning Indycar champion was forced to withdraw from the race at World Wide Technology Raceway with damage to his car’s radiator. Source: SKY
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The OKC big man again proved why he’s so well liked by helping out Ruben at his camp in Whangarei.
Watch: Steven Adams makes the day of young boy with cerebral palsy during Whangārei basketball camp
2
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
3
Chris Swallow
Kiwi rider killed at Isle of Man TT motorcycle race
4
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
5
Bad weather suspended play in Atlanta, before four people were injured.
Lightning strike hospitalises four fans at US PGA Tour Championship
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
1 NEWS

Horror five-car crash on opening lap of Indycar race leaves wreckage on fire, driver taken to hospital
01:51
Rachael Archer, 17, is targeting a podium finish at the USA Grand National Championship.

At just 17, Kiwi off to dream start in professional motocross career
1 NEWS

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian GP after chasing down Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen takes pole position for Hungarian GP with record breaking lap