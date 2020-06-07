Scott Dixon claims third consecutive win of season at IndyCar's Road America event

Scott Dixon has won his third consecutive race of the IndyCar season today, finishing first in race one of the Road America event in Wisconsin.

Scott Dixon waves to the crowd during driver introductions at last years event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Source: Photosport

Dixon had his work cut out for him from the beginning after qualifying 10th fastest however the 39-year-old IndyCar veteran showed his experience, taming a hard to handle car.

Following the race, an elated Dixon said, "I don't know how that happened, man. We came out of the pits and they were like you and [Will] Power are in first and second, and I was like "how?""

"The car's really difficult to drive," he added.

"We dialled in a little bit better in the race, still really tricky on the rears, just hard to keep them under but it looks like there was alot of other people struggling as well."

The event marks the first race of the season which has taken place in front of fans. With Covid-19 causing many sporting events to take place in front of empty stands the novelty wasn't lost on Dixon who relished the opportunity to racing in front of racing fanatics again.

"It's so cool to be back at a track with fans, and there's tonnes of them here today so its really cool to do that and win today, especially where we started."

Celebrations will be kept to a minimum tonight as Dixon will attempt to do it all again tomorrow in race two of the Road America event.

Dixon did, however, say he would "try to sneak in a couple of beers."

The win is his 49th career win, placing Dixon third on the all-time career win list behind A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52).