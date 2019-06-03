TODAY |

Scott Dixon celebrates Queen's Birthday honour with IndyCar victory in Detroit

Associated Press
Scott Dixon has won the Detroit Grand Prix, giving the five-time champion his first win this year and the 45th of his career.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud finished 17th after colliding Patricio O'Ward and Tony Kanaan colliding on the opening lap.

Dixon's win comes the same day as being made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the country's annual Queen's Birthday honors list.

United States-based Dixon said being recognized by his home nation "means a lot."

"I've always been extremely proud of flying the flag for New Zealand in my career and my racing but it's definitely moments like this allow you to reflect on what you have done."

The win sees Dixon move to fourth place in the current IndyCar season, still trailing leader Josef Newgarden by 52 points.

    The Kiwi recovered from a poor first race to take the chequered flag this morning. Source: SKY
