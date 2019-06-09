TODAY |

Scott Dixon blows chance of IndyCar Texas victory after collision with rookie

Associated Press
More From
Motorsport

Josef Newgarden has his first IndyCar victory in Texas and is the first three-time winner in the series this year.

Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps. Newgarden won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two in Detroit.

Defending champion Scott Dixon was knocked out after tangling with 19-year-old Colton Herta with about 20 laps remaining. Dixon ended up 17th and Herta 18th. Dixon was trying to tie the track record with a fourth Texas win.

It was another win for Team Penske in Texas as well. The fifth win this season for Penske was its 14th in the past 19 races on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Rossi pulled even and got slightly past Newgarden several times over the closing laps. But Newgarden kept pulling back in front going into the first turn.

It was 13th career win for this season's IndyCar points leader.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Kiwi tangled with Colton Herta, spinning out with 20 laps to go. Source: SKY
    More From
    Motorsport
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    Takuma Sato lost his overall race lead after this horrendous mix up.
    IndyCar driver runs over member of his own pit crew in Texas
    2
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    3
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    4
    Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
    Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing
    5
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
    MORE FROM
    Motorsport
    MORE
    1 NEWS

    Huge crash halts Scott Dixon’s progress at Indy 500, Kiwi settles for 17th
    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin wins V8 Supercars at Winton
    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

    Scott McLaughlin chasing rare Supercars milestone after winning first race in Winton
    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin celebrates win at Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Australia.

    Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin recovers after first-lap tangle to win Supercars race