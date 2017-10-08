Rick Kelly hoping 'lucky undies' will bring more Supercars success after first race win since 2011

 

Rick Kelly is hoping his lucky underwear will propel him to more Supercars success.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN / ALEXANDRE PREMAT (Shell Penske Ford). Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Round 11. Mount Panorma, Bathurst NSW 8 October 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

Source: Photosport

The Nissan veteran's win in race one of the Winton Supersprint on Saturday was one for the ages.

It was the 35-year-old's first race triumph since winning at Sandown in 2011 and topped off a dramatic week for the Kelly Racing team.

Nissan called time on their backing of the team, announcing on Tuesday their intentions to withdraw support from the end of this season.

But after finishing on the podium in both races at the Phillip Island round last month, Kelly is banking on more good days ahead.

"What's next (for me)? I'm going to go straight to the laundromat and wash these undies and this suit," Kelly joked.

"This is the suit and the undies that got us on the podium twice at Phillip Island.

"I've got to take it in for a little bit before I know how it really feels, there was so much going on in that race."

Kelly prevented championship leader Scott McLaughlin becoming the first driver in 10 years to win a fifth-straight race after a safety-car calamity at the Victorian circuit.

After starting from pole, the New Zealand star was cantering to another win before Brad Jones Racing's Tim Blanchard went flying into the sand on lap 31.

McLaughlin made a crucial error from the restart, slipping back to fifth as Kelly pounced to grab a lead he wouldn't surrender.

Holden pair Scott Pye and Shane van Gisbergen joined Kelly on the podium for the unexpected result.

There was early carnage in the 40-lap race and championship contender David Reynolds came out worst.

The Erebus Motorsport ace headed to the Victorian circuit third in the standings behind McLaughlin and fellow Holden driver van Gisbergen.

Reynolds suffered a flat tyre after a first-lap incident with Jack Le Brocq, sending him to the garage for six laps and consigning him to a last-placed finish.

It pushed Reynolds 249 points behind McLaughlin in the championship standings ahead of Sunday afternoon's second race at Winton.

