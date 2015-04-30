TODAY |

Retired Supercars great Craig Lowndes to race Bathurst until 2021 on new deal

AAP
Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes has extended his contract with Red Bull Holden Racing to compete in the championship's enduro races for another two years.

Supercars legend Lowndes is the reigning Bathurst winner and the new deal means he'll race at Mount Panorama until at least 2021.

The 45-year-old retired from Supercars last year and but continues as a co- driver in the three endurance rounds of the season - the Bathurst 1000, Sandown 500 and Gold Coast 600.

Lowndes will partner Jamie Whincup at Bathurst in October, with the duo looking to rekindle the form which saw them win the race three straight times between 2006 and 2008.

Lowndes now has Peter Brock's record of nine Bathurst wins in his sights.

"I'm excited to be able to continue my long relationship with Triple Eight and the Red Bull Holden Racing Team," Lowndes said.

"Staying on as a co-driver for another two years takes our strong partnership and friendship to 17 years."

