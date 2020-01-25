Reigning WRC champion in horrific crash off mountain during Monte Carlo rally

Reigning WRC champion Ott Tanak has survived a terrifying crash off a mountain during the Monte Carlo Rally today.

Somehow Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja walked away from the crash that saw their car careen off the road and tumble several times down the hill.

"The Estonians will be kept in hospital overnight for precautionary monitoring and will take no further part in Rallye Monte-Carlo," the Hyundai team said in a statement.

As a result of the crash, Tanak will miss the first event of the WRC season.

"We are recovering well and will be fit soon," Tanak said.

"We had some moments already before the accident... in the first stage this morning, we were caught out by black ice where we had a spin," he added.

"I must say it was proper Monte-Carlo, we really had some tricky conditions and it's been challenging.”