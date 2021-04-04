Record-breaking Christchurch teen looking to revive region's proud motorsport history

A Christchurch teenager has made motorsport history, becoming the youngest person to win the New Zealand Solo Championship.
Eighteen-year-old Ben Whalley has already been compared to some of the sport's greats, and some believe his recent successes could help revive the region's rich motorsporting history.
It has been a breakout season for Whalley, who calls solo speedway his passion.
"When I was about eight years old my father passes away and as a distraction my grandad got us into racing," Whalley said.
"That's when we came out here and had a go and I guess it's grown on that and here we are now."
Not only does he have the talent, but also the mental fortitude to perform at a high level, according to Moore Park Speedway president Mike Provost.
"He has a good demenour, he's clear and concise and keeps his cool because speedway's a big mental thing like any sport. If you can control that you've got a good advantage."
It has been a generation since the like of Ivan Mauger, Barry Briggs and Ronnie Moore graced the track, but Provost believes Whalley's recent success may start a resurgence in the sport.
"With a young 18-year-old it's fantastic because he's projecting his image onto guys of his age. I hope they'll think 'I can have a crack at it'."
But for Whalley to take it to another level, he will need to go overseas.
"What I want to see is people faster than me," Whalley said.
"I want to be pushed, I don't want to win all the time, that's not what I want.
"I want to be struggling to win and fighting for it, making it hard, and if there's 20 riders like me it'd be awesome."