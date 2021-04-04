TODAY |

Record-breaking Christchurch teen looking to revive region's proud motorsport history

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch teenager has made motorsport history, becoming the youngest person to win the New Zealand Solo Championship.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Whalley became the youngest Kiwi in history to win the NZ Solo Championship. Source: 1 NEWS

Eighteen-year-old Ben Whalley has already been compared to some of the sport's greats, and some believe his recent successes could help revive the region's rich motorsporting history.

It has been a breakout season for Whalley, who calls solo speedway his passion.

"When I was about eight years old my father passes away and as a distraction my grandad got us into racing," Whalley said.

"That's when we came out here and had a go and I guess it's grown on that and here we are now."

Not only does he have the talent, but also the mental fortitude to perform at a high level, according to Moore Park Speedway president Mike Provost.

"He has a good demenour, he's clear and concise and keeps his cool because speedway's a big mental thing like any sport. If you can control that you've got a good advantage."

It has been a generation since the like of Ivan Mauger, Barry Briggs and Ronnie Moore graced the track, but Provost believes Whalley's recent success may start a resurgence in the sport.

"With a young 18-year-old it's fantastic because he's projecting his image onto guys of his age. I hope they'll think 'I can have a crack at it'."

But for Whalley to take it to another level, he will need to go overseas.

"What I want to see is people faster than me," Whalley said.

"I want to be pushed, I don't want to win all the time, that's not what I want.

"I want to be struggling to win and fighting for it, making it hard, and if there's 20 riders like me it'd be awesome."

Motorsport
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with Covid-19
2
Anticipation rises as first trailer for LeBron James' Space Jam sequel released
3
Ryan Fox fires course record to win Gulf Harbour Open
4
Sky Sport commentator apologises for mocking Asian accent in post-game interview
5
All Black Ngani Laumape rumoured for French rugby switch
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
01:56

Investigation launched after footage emerges of Christchurch police officer calling woman 'skank', shoving student to ground
04:01

Christchurch school sees classroom culture shift overnight after new rule bans phones

'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found

Christchurch boys' school apologises as dozens of ex-pupils reveal bullying, sexual abuse