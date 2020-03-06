Rally star Hayden Paddon goes from winning races to organising them

Rally star Haydon Paddon is synonymous with winning races, but now he's turning the wheel towards running them

The Inaugural Ben Nevis Station Golden 1200 kicks-off tomorrow, a race to the top of a six kilometre hill climb.

It will take place in the Nevis Valley near Cromwell in Central Otago, and started live as a dream over a couple of beers.

Eight months later, it's nearly race day.

"You know Race to the Sky in the Cardrona Valley is one that I always enjoyed," Paddon told Seven Sharp.

"I never got to compete in it unfortunately but it was always one that I remember going to as a kid, and watching Monster and Possum Bourne and Rod Millen and those guys, so trying to bring something like that back to New Zealand motorsport is the long-term goal."

The race is free, has up to 60 volunteers helping, and hopefully, Paddon will be able to go for a ride.