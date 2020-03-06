TODAY |

Rally star Hayden Paddon goes from winning races to organising them

Source:  1 NEWS

Rally star Haydon Paddon is synonymous with winning races, but now he's turning the wheel towards running them

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paddon is going from winning races to organising one, with the inaugural Ben Nevis Station Golden 1200. Source: Seven Sharp

The Inaugural Ben Nevis Station Golden 1200 kicks-off tomorrow, a race to the top of a six kilometre hill climb.

It will take place in the Nevis Valley near Cromwell in Central Otago, and started live as a dream over a couple of beers.

Eight months later, it's nearly race day.

"You know Race to the Sky in the Cardrona Valley is one that I always enjoyed," Paddon told Seven Sharp.

"I never got to compete in it unfortunately but it was always one that I remember going to as a kid, and watching Monster and Possum Bourne and Rod Millen and those guys, so trying to bring something like that back to New Zealand motorsport is the long-term goal." 

The race is free, has up to 60 volunteers helping, and hopefully, Paddon will be able to go for a ride.

"My break during this weekend will be when I hop in the car for 10 minutes and do my run - that's when I'll have a breather and get away from it all." 

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Konrad Hurrell slices through weak defence to wrap up Leeds' 11-try thrashing of SBW's Wolfpack
2
Crusaders hold off late Reds fightback for close win in Christchurch
3
Blues flanker Tony Lamborn busts out solo dance show at training to team's amusement
4
Decision to chase Silver Ferns spot over cricket paying off for Kate Heffernan
5
Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Scott McLaughlin's Supercars rivals expect Kiwi champ's quest for third-straight title to be toughest yet

Scott McLaughlin leaving Supercars to pursue American Motorsport ambitions

Scott McLaughlin saddened by news of Holden's end - 'I started my career in that car'

NASCAR driver at centre of horror Daytona 500 crash awake in hospital, speaking