Rally NZ organisers looking to lure WRC back in 2021 with new event after Covid-19 cancellation

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s 2020 World Rally Championship leg may have been cancelled, but organisers aren’t sitting around feeling sorry for themselves.

A rally car tests out Jack's Ridge. Source: 1 NEWS

Instead, Rally New Zealand is lobbying hard to ensure WRC returns to Auckland in 2021, in what is a hugely uncertain time for many sports events globally.

It has announced a new event for 2020, with the City of Auckland Rally and Battle of Jack’s Ridge set to go ahead on November 14-15.

The event will include stages in the Kaipara Hills, Puhoi, and Riverhead Forest before the finale at Jack’s Ridge in Whitford.

The announcement is effectively a pitch to the WRC that Auckland is ready and able to host in 2021 after the New Zealand leg in this year's calendar was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“We’ve done all the hard work, we created this new event centre here for rally,” Rally NZ chair Peter Johnson told 1 NEWS.

“[The event] shakes down all our facilities, it shakes down our volunteer base that run it.

“We're going to push hard, we're going to be proactive. We can make this [WRC] event happen again," he said.

Veteran rally driver Andrew Hawkeswood, who created the Whitford-based track, says it’s an ideal venue for WRC to consider.

"You've got a purpose built facility within 10-20 kilometres of the CBD of Auckland, it's almost impossible to pull that off. So I think that's a big drawcard for WRC."

