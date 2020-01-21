TODAY |

Rally NZ cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

Source:  Associated Press

The New Zealand leg of the world rally championship has been canceled because of border restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mt Smart Stadium was confirmed today as the venue for a special stage of Rally NZ in September. Source: 1 NEWS

Rally New Zealand was to run from September 3-6 on roads near Auckland, allowing New Zealand to host a WRC rally for the first time since 2012.

The announcement came a day after Rally Finland was called off. Six rallies have been canceled or postponed this year, including in Argentina, Italy, Portugal and Kenya.

The final deadline for confirming the New Zealand rally had passed, organizers said, and hosting the event would be impractical as New Zealand’s borders were likely to be closed to most travelers for the foreseeable future.

“It became clear that with our borders closed to international travel and the logistics required to host thousands of international visitors as part of the world rally championship, that the September 2020 date was not practical,” Rally New Zealand chief executive Michael Goldstein said.

