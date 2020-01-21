Rally NZ cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

The New Zealand leg of the world rally championship has been canceled because of border restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rally New Zealand was to run from September 3-6 on roads near Auckland, allowing New Zealand to host a WRC rally for the first time since 2012.

The announcement came a day after Rally Finland was called off. Six rallies have been canceled or postponed this year, including in Argentina, Italy, Portugal and Kenya.

The final deadline for confirming the New Zealand rally had passed, organizers said, and hosting the event would be impractical as New Zealand’s borders were likely to be closed to most travelers for the foreseeable future.