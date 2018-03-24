'Probably just being a bit too safe' - Scott McLaughlin pipped for Supercars pole position in first Darwin race

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin has been pipped for pole position in this afternoon's first Supercars race in Darwin by Holden's David Reynolds.

Scott McLaughlin on the podium at the Australian GP. Source: Getty

Reynolds snatched the top spot off the Kiwi early in the 15-minute session, setting a time of 1:05.89 to take pole by four tenths of a second.

“I threw everything I had at it and it stuck," Reynolds said.

"The car was pretty good, thanks to all the boys, they put in the hard work last night to change the set-up a bit."

McLaughlin was critical in his self-evaluation afterward.

"I just missed a little bit on my lap, probably just being a bit too safe trying to get that first lap in, and paid the price.

"[On the second lap] I basically knew through 1, the track had changed completely grip wise. It’s unbelievable how it all happens and how our cars react to that rubber.

"It’s probably something we need to think about in the future, but it’s the same for everyone."