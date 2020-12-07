Pit stop stuff up robs Mercedes rookie of first F1 win

Mercedes youngster George Russell will be left wondering what could have been after a maiden career win was scuppered by a pit stop stuff up.

Instead, it's Racing Point's Sergio Perez celebrating his first ever race win in Formula 1 after a dramatic race at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

The victory is a remarkable turn of events for the Mexican who was hit in a collision with Charles Leclerc on the first lap.

It'll also give Perez confidence going into next season as he looks to find a new team for 2021.

"I am a little bit speechless," Perez said.

"I hope I am not dreaming because I dream so many years being in this moment - 10 years it took me, I don't know what to say. Incredible; after the start I thought the race was again gone but it was all about not giving up and recovering.

"The luck has not been with us this year but we won the race on merit. Yes, the Mercedes had some issues but we had the pace to hold George."

Russell, 22, was filling in for British compatriot Lewis Hamilton, who was omitted from the race as he recovers from Covid-19.

He was on track for victory until deciding to take a pit stop while the safety car was on the track, something which was intended as a safety decision.

But the mechanics put the wrong tyres on Russell's car and in the resulting havoc, could not find the right tyres for his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn was forced to have his old tyres fitted back on to his car.

Russell had to stop again in the next lap to put on a correct set, when he returned to the track he was in fifth, with Bottas ahead of him in fourth.

The young Briton was still a chance to win the race, but a late puncture while attempting to chase down Perez sent him to the back.