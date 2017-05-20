Paddon's Portugal rally over after power-steering failure

Hayden Paddon has been forced out of the Rally of Portugal after a power steering failure on day three.

Paddon and new British co-driver Sebastian Marshall had started promisingly, winning two of the eight stages on Friday.

But electrical problems with their Hyundai i20 Coupe on Saturday meant they dropped to 24th place, more than 10 minutes off the pace.

Things didn't improve today when Paddon was forced to retire early in the 17.43km Vieira do Minho stage with broken power steering.

It continues a run of poor luck and technical woes for Paddon which left him seventh overall coming into this week's six leg of the World Rally Championship.