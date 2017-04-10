Paddon begins Argentina title defence seventh-fastest after day one

Rally Argentina defending champion Hayden Paddon was seventh-quickest in the event's short opening stage in Cordoba.

Hayden Paddon of New Zealand and John Kennard of New Zealand compete in their Hyundai Motorsport WRT Hyundai i20 WRC during Day One of the WRC France. Source: Getty

New Zealander Paddon took one minute 56.3 seconds to cover the 1.9km super special stage under lights.

The rally proper begins on Friday, with Paddon and co-driver John Kennard trying to repeat their effort of 2016, when they became the first Kiwis to win a World Rally Championship event.

They have made a sluggish start to the season, ranked eighth overall after the first four rallies.

The early pacesetter in Argentina is championship-leading Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who was 2.5sec quicker than Paddon.