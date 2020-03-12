TODAY |

Officials prepared to stop Australian Grand Prix over coronavirus worries

Source:  AAP

Health authorities are prepared to stop this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne as Australian sporting codes scramble to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian Grand Prix is under the microscope in Melbourne this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

More F1 staff are in quarantine, awaiting results of tests for the potentially deadly virus on a day the NBA announced the suspension of its competition.

F1 team Haas says two more of its crew were isolated today after reporting feeling unwell.

Five F1 staffers - four at Haas and one at McLaren -in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Prix due to start tomorrow.

Should they return positive tests to coronavirus, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton is prepared to stop the race.

"If (the tests) turn up positive, we need to consider what it means for their close contacts and if they have a number of close contacts across a number of crews, then those individuals need to be quarantined," Sutton told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

"If that effectively shuts down the race, then so be it. We'll make that call,."

Sutton's comments come as Australia's major football codes take escalating action to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus.

