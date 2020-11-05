NZ motorsport prodigy Liam Lawson making endurance racing debut at Otago event

If you know who Liam Lawson is then the car he’s currently driving in Central Otago may be a little different than what you’d expect.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After a strong season in Formula 3 which included three race wins on his way to a fifth place finish in the championship, the 18-year-old Kiwi motorsport prodigy has traded in his single-seater for a saloon car.

“It’s definitely a learning curve,” Lawson told 1 NEWS after practice laps in Cromwell.

“I’m trying to be aggressive with it and it’s not really working – I’ve got to tell myself to calm down.

“I hit a cone in that session and I also dropped a wheel in the grass without realising it because the extra space over there – I’m so used to sitting in the middle!”

Despite this weekend’s New Zealand Three-Hour Endurance Championship being a one off, the goal is always the same; win.

He'll have to be patient though, spending nearly two hours straight in humid conditions on the track - roughly three times the length of what he races in Formula Three.

After this weekend, it'll be back to Europe with many tipping him to make the step up to Formula Two although he hinted endurance racing could also feature more in the future but only if the stars align.

“It is something that I would like to do but no, it’s not going to change the career path I’m on right now.