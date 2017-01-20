'NZ is behind you!' - fans send heartfelt messages of support to distraught Paddon after Monte Carlo rally tragedy

Fans are throwing their support behind distraught Kiwi WRC driver Hayden Paddon after a spectator he hit in the opening leg of the Monte Carlo rally died this morning.

Paddon was nearing the end of the first stage when he lost control of his vehicle due to black ice on a corner and when he desperately tried to correct an over-steering error, his Hyundai ploughed into a bank and flipped, hitting the spectator in the process.

Supporters of the Kiwi driver supported him social media after it was confirmed the spectator had died.

Paddon said in a statement this afternoon he's saddened by the accident and has offered his condolences to friends and family of the victim.

"It's difficult to say much more at the moment as we are in shock with what has happened. I'm sorry for the family, the fans and our sport."

Hyundai Motorsport announced this afternoon they had withdrawn Paddon's car from the rally as a 'mark of respect for the spectator'.