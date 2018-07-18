 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


'No place like home' – Kiwi motocross star refuelling in Dunedin before final push for maiden world title

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With two rounds to go in the world motocross series, Dunedin rider Courtney Duncan is closer than ever before to securing her maiden world series crown.

Courtney Duncan is enjoying her time in Dunedin before the final two rounds.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old leads the circuit by 21 points with two events remaining but with a break in her schedule, she's enjoyed the chance to relax at home and reflect on what has been a near perfect season.

"No place like home," she said.

"Very happy with how the season's gone. If you had of asked me at the start of the year had I been four rounds into the season and had a 20 point lead, I would have been really stoked with that."

Despite being one of the top riders for the previous two seasons, Duncan's never held a lead like this going into the final two events of the season.

It means winning those final few races might not even be necessary – a thought she admits has crossed her mind.

"You do have that in the back of your mind - you don't have to go crazy to get those extra three points to take the win.

"I think I even showed that at the last round where I had two second [place finishes]. I didn't exactly need to [win] there."

That's not always been the case for Duncan who in previous seasons felt winning was the only option.

"If it takes a third place and I’m champion, at the end of the day, honestly, it doesn’t matter because my goal is to be world champion."

The mid-season three month break came at the perfect time for Duncan as she nurses fractures in her right foot.

"I'm not stressing about it, we've got a bit of time on our hands and I just have to make sure that I get healthy and fully heal before I start back."

Duncan returns to her European base in Brussels next week, before the final two events in September.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The team is already proving a fan favourite heading into the World Cup.

Watch: Bula! Flying Fijian Sevens stars get traditional vakamalolo welcome during San Francisco fan meet

00:29
2
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:17
3
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker pose for photographs after the Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker Press Conference at The Dorchester Hotel on June 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker win over Dillian Whyte would make Kiwi heavyweight 'rightful challenger for shot at Joshua or Wilder'

00:21
5
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.