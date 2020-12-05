TODAY |

'No, I can't die today' - F1 driver Romain Grosjean recalls horror moments during horror crash

Source:  1 NEWS

F1 driver Romain Grosjean thought about his kids and said “no, I can't die today” as he tried to escape the inferno his car had become after crashing at the Bahrain GP.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grosjean thought about his kids as he tried to escape the inferno after crashing at the Bahrain GP. Source: F1TV

In his first interview since the crash, Grosjean revealed to F1 TV he initially struggled to flee his burning car as he tried to free a jammed foot and clear debris.

“I say ‘oh it's all orange, that’s strange, is it the sunset?’ No it’s not, the lights from the circuit, no, the tearoff starts to melt and I think, oh, OK it's fire.”

“I sit back down, all my muscle relaxes, then with a smile, I’m at peace with myself thinking I'm dead.”

“I thought about my kids and I said ‘no, I can't die today.’”

In a stroke of luck, the crash happened at turn three, meaning the safety car and medics were right on the spot.

With that help arriving, Grosjean managed to get his left foot clear and twist out of the top of the cockpit to escape the deadly inferno.

Grosjean is recovering from burns to one of his feet and his hands but he wants to have one last drive next weekend, the final round of 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
2
Black Caps on cusp of Test victory over West Indies after enforcing the follow on in first Test
3
'I didn't die or anything' - Steven Adams on life after OKC
4
Seventy-year-old Canterbury multi-sport veteran takes on his biggest challenge to date
5
Moana Pasifika name inaugural captain
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

'My visor turned orange' - F1 driver gives detailed account of death-defying escape from fiery crash
00:29

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

F1 driver involved in horror crash to miss next race, motorsport great Fittipaldi's grandson in

'I'm no hero' — F1 doctor who helped save Romain Grosjean opens up on fiery crash