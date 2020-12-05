'No, I can't die today' - F1 driver Romain Grosjean recalls horror moments during horror crash

F1 driver Romain Grosjean thought about his kids and said “no, I can't die today” as he tried to escape the inferno his car had become after crashing at the Bahrain GP.

In his first interview since the crash, Grosjean revealed to F1 TV he initially struggled to flee his burning car as he tried to free a jammed foot and clear debris.

“I say ‘oh it's all orange, that’s strange, is it the sunset?’ No it’s not, the lights from the circuit, no, the tearoff starts to melt and I think, oh, OK it's fire.”

“I sit back down, all my muscle relaxes, then with a smile, I’m at peace with myself thinking I'm dead.”

“I thought about my kids and I said ‘no, I can't die today.’”

In a stroke of luck, the crash happened at turn three, meaning the safety car and medics were right on the spot.

With that help arriving, Grosjean managed to get his left foot clear and twist out of the top of the cockpit to escape the deadly inferno.