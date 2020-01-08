Nick Cassidy one of four New Zealand motorsport drivers named in world's top 50 for 2019

In a major coup for New Zealand motorsport four Kiwi drivers have been named in the world's top 50 drivers for 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon are automatic at 14 and 22 respectively, while formula E driver Mitch Evans also made the cut at 36.

At 30, one of New Zealand's overseas-based talents, but the often overlooked, Nick Cassidy.

Cassidy was back where it all began, at the Auckland karting track in Avondale today.

“Started all here when I was 6 or 7 years old, I haven’t been in a kart for a fair while, nice to be back,” he said.

Cassidy is home for a brief break from his base in Japan, where he has superstar status as the Japanese single seater series, The Super Formula, racing for a new team, in a feeder to Formula One.

“It's the best year I’ve ever had, the last few years have been getting better and better for me,” he said.

Cassidy didn't stop with single seaters, runner up in the Super GT Championship for the powerful Toyota Lexus team, missing out on another title by just two points.

He'll repeat both campaigns this year, making him one of our most versatile international drivers.

“Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley they're doing similar things, it's nice motorsport's heading back in that direction, manufacturers are giving us a lot more freedom to race many different things,” he said.

That versatility has seen Cassidy ranked as the 30th best driver, across all formats in the world of motorsport.

The 25-year-old has been mentioned as a future F1 driver.

“I'd never discount it but if that doesn't happen it’s also not too much of a world, I'm pretty happy with what I'm doing.