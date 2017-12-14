TODAY |

New Zealander Mitch Evans 'cleaned out' in disappointing Formula E relaunch

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A collision has forced Mitch Evans into a disappointing 15th in Formula E's relaunch in Berlin.

Mitch Evans Source: Getty

The New Zealander's Jaguar was clipped by Maxmillian Gunther, causing him to spin out and drop 10 places at the time.

The incident is under review, however Evans said he's yet to watch the collision.

"I didn't look at it, I was obviously cleaned out and turned around."

"Whether he could avoid it, that's the biggest question but anyway I'm already looking forward to tomorrow. Let's see what the stewards decide."

Portugal's Antonio Felix Da Costa claimed the chequered flag in the Berlin ePrix.

The victory moves him 40 points ahead of Evans, who remains second on the championship standings.

The 26-year-old has a chance to redeem himself at midnight tonight when the season's relaunch continues at the same track.

Organisers are attempting to complete 5 races in 8 days to end the championship season.

  

Motorsport
Victor Waters
