NASCAR star loses sponsors, possibly job, after using racial slur during live stream

Kyle Larson's racial slur cost him his two primary NASCAR supporters. It likely will cost him his job soon.

McDonald's and Credit One Bank ended their sponsorship of Larson on Monday, a day after he used the N-word during a live stream of a virtual race.

The decision came hours after NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson indefinitely, his team doing so without pay.

Without funding from McDonald's and Credit One Bank, Ganassi seemingly will be forced to dump Larson in favour of a different driver.

“We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident,” McDonald's USA said in a statement. “The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated.”

McDonald's has partnered with CGR for nearly a decade and sponsors the team's No. 42 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

Ending its relationship with Larson would make it next to impossible for Ganassi to stick with Larson behind the wheel.

Ross Chastain would be a likely replacement. Chastain is a Ganassi development driver who has been on loan to Roush Fenway Racing as an injury fill-in for Ryan Newman.

NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he can be eligible for reinstatement.

Larson apologised in a video posted on his social media accounts.

“I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.”

Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter.

During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can't hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.

“The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable,” Chip Ganassi Racing said. “As of this moment, we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”