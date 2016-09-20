 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


NASCAR driver and former Navy lieutenant praised for saving family from car fire

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jesse Iwuji was driving home last weekend when he encountered a potentially dangerous situation on the side of the road.

July 19, 2015: Cars in turn one during the 5-hour ENERGY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

Nascar

Source: Photosport

That's when his training took over. His Navy and NASCAR training.

The 30-year-old Iwuji is drawing praise for helping a family of four stranded on the shoulder of Interstate 5 in California last Sunday. Iwuji, a NASCAR driver and lieutenant in the Navy, ushered the family away from their minivan before it burst into flames.

"Everyone says this is heroic," Iwuji said Friday. "For me, honestly, it's just being a good person."

Iwuji finished 15th in the K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma last Saturday, and then stuck around to watch the NASCAR Cup Series. He was near the end of his six-hour drive home when he saw the minivan and the family standing nearby.

"They were kind of going in and out of the van and underneath I saw a lot of fluid leaking from the motor and there was a small little fire that began to light," he said. "Me, just from my background, military and also racing, we all know that flammable fluids can ignite pretty quick and start a huge fire pretty quick, so just instinctively I just stopped on the side of the road and I ran over to them."

Iwuji said his first thought was something he was taught in the Navy: "Ship, shipmates, self." He tried to find a way to move the minivan away from the liquid, but it didn't work out. He then helped the parents and two siblings relocate further down the road.

"I turn around and then the motor just ignites," Iwuji said. "Just turns into this ball of fire and flame."

Iwuji was worried about a potential brushfire, but the fire department put it out before it could spread further than some burning grass in the area.

Iwuji, who also played college football for the Naval Academy, said he remembers only one other person stopping to check on the situation while he was helping the family. So he posted a video of the burning minivan on social media in an effort to encourage people to help others.

Iwuji's story took off from there. He said he had no idea it was going to attract so much attention.

"All I was doing was just being a decent person," a chuckling Iwuji said. "For me, it just comes from my background. Just being in the military, I've seen a lot of things happen, seen a lot of bad situations happen. Being in racing, I've seen a lot of bad situations happen. I just didn't want that to happen to these folks."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Commentator Barry Hall is seen during the round one AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the West Coast Eagles at Etihad Stadium on April 4, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

AFL great and radio commentator taken off air and sacked after vulgar comment about colleague's pregnant wife

00:17
2
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

01:17
3
The Warriors coach lamented several key decisions that went against his team in the loss to the Sharks.

Warriors coach Steve Kearney takes final swipe at Denver Test after loss to Sharks

00:15
4
The big loose forward was given the attempt as a mark of respect but didn't quite pull it off.

Watch: Jerome Kaino shanks conversion attempt wide in final game at Eden Park as Blues crush Reds

5
KING CITY, ON - JUNE 29: David Warner of Winnipeg Hawks is bowled by Lasith Malinga of Montreal Tigers during a Global T20 Canada match at Maple Leaf Cricket Club on June 29, 2018 in King City, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

David Warner bowled for 1 in his return from tampering saga

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Domestic abuse organisation calls violence in the home a 'national emergency'

The comments come after Turiarangi Tai was sentenced to at least 17 years' jail for killing girlfriend Chozyn Koroheke with a shotgun.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 