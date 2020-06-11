TODAY |

NASCAR ban Confederate flag from races

Source:  Associated Press

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties.

NASCAR have banned the use of the Confederate flag from races Source: Getty

NASCAR says the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called this week for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport.

Wallace asked the stock car series with deep ties to the South to formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

At long last, NASCAR obliged.

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

The move was announced before Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace was set to drive a Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme.

Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
The kiss that could see Benji Marshall out of NRL contention
2
'Common sense has prevailed' - SBW supports toppling of English slave trader's statue
3
NRL commentator Phil Gould unloads on Warriors, saying club should be NRL’s strongest after 25 years
4
Kiwi weightlifter David Liti and long-time coach suffer pair of Covid-19 blows - 'It's been a rollercoaster'
5
English rugby players threaten strike over proposed pay cuts
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE

Supercars to return late June at Sydney Motorsport Park

Scott Dixon qualifies second fastest at Texas Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon ready to kickoff IndyCar title campaign in new-look event
00:42

Rally NZ cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions